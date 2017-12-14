Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: December 14, 2017

Omarosa Teases a Tell-All About Her White House Role

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Omarosa Manigault-Newman made an appearance on Good Morning America this week, after her exit from the Trump administration.

She told Michael Strahan she planned on telling her story soon.

She promises a profound story that she knows the world will want to hear. Read more:

http://bit.ly/2jUZaFG

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation