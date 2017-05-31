One Love Manchester Performance

ARIANA GRANDE TWEETED THAT SHE’LL BE JOINED THIS SUNDAY FOR THE ONE LOVE

MANCHESTER CONCERT THAT’LL FEATURE: USHER, PHARELL, COLD PLAY, MILEY

CYRUS AND A HOST OF OTHER CELEBRITIES – THE 50 THOUSAND SEAT ARENA IS

EXPECTED TO SELL OUT AND COULD RAISE CLOSE TO 2. 57 MILLION DOLLARS….THE

NET PROCEEDS’LL BE DONATED TO THE RED CROSS THERE FOR VICTIM FAMILIES