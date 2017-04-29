Now Playing
Posted: April 29, 2017

Orlando Funk Fest 2017 Stage Times

Orlando Funk Fest 2017 Stage Times
Orlando Funk Fest 2017 Stage Times
Orlando Funk Fest 2017 Stage Times

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

The day has come! Orlando Funk Fest 2017!

We’re talking performances from the Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Joe and more!

See when you’re favorite artist are about to hit the stage:

Da Brat 5:00pm
Mystikal 5:45pm
Joe 6:35pm
Fantasia 8:05pm
Charlie Wilson 9:30pm

 


