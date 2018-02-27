Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2018

Orlando Officials Crack Down on Social Media Threats

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Orlando officials yesterday voted to close a loophole in state law. City Commissioners voted that authorities should be allowed to arrest those who make vague social media threats against school campuses but don’t act on them.

Read the full story: http://at.wftv.com/2GOLRiU

 

