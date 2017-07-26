Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: July 26, 2017

Orlando Unity Global Business Incubator Now Open

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Congratulations to Rena Mack Peterson, founder of Orlando Unity Global. She’s creating business opportunities for minority entrepreneurs. Her business incubator and Orlando Unity Global field is now open on Bruton Blvd next to the J.R. Smith Center in Orlando.

Find out how to get involved and learn how to start and build your business:

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation