Paris Jackson Gets Political at 2017 VMAs

Paris Jackson speaks her mind before presenting an award at the 2017 MTV VMAs .

The 19 year old mocked President Donald Trump and spoke out against the Charlottesville violence before handing over the Best Pop award to Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane for “Down”.

“Lets leave here tonight knowing that… We must show these Nazi, white-supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist.”

The audience burst in applause as Jackson gave the passionate speech.