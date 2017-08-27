Sign in with your existing account
Paris Jackson Gets Political at 2017 VMAs
By
cmgorlando
Star 945 Blog
Paris Jackson speaks her mind before presenting an award at the 2017 MTV VMAs .
The 19 year old mocked President
Donald Trump and spoke out against the Charlottesville violence before handing over the Best Pop award to Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane
for “Down”.
“Lets leave here tonight knowing that… We must show these Nazi, white-supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the
country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We
must resist.”
The audience burst in applause as Jackson gave the passionate speech.
