Posted: August 30, 2017

Paris Jackson Writes Birthday Tribute to Michael Jackson: ‘Thank You for the Magic’

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Paris Jackson sent her father Michael Jackson birthday wishes, on what would have been the late singer’s 59th birthday, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of herself as a little girl kissing her dad Aug, 29, Jackson wrote, “birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you.”

She continued, “though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.”


