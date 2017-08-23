Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

Pastor Paula White says Trump “Will Carry Out Works of Righteousness”… Roland Martin Responds

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

Via blackamericaweb.com:

Last night televangelist Paula White made some eyebrow raising remarks saying that Donald Trump was, “raised up by God” and comparing him to Queen Esther.

Well,  Roland Martin wasn’t having any of it as he was quick to call the pastor out!  Roland gives a sermon like no other!


