Ga. pastor used tithes, donations to buy lingerie, leather goods

A Savannah pastor must spend 28 months in prison and pay his former church more than $178,000 after authorities say he stole tithes and church donations and put it in his personal account.

Corey Megill Brown, 47, was sentenced Friday, just months after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud that led authorities to the embezzlements that occurred between 2008 and 2014, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s Southern District said in a news release.