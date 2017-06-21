Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 21, 2017

Ga. pastor used tithes, donations to buy lingerie, leather goods

Comments

Related

View Larger
Ga. pastor used tithes, donations to buy lingerie, leather goods
View Larger
Ga. pastor used tithes, donations to buy lingerie, leather goods
View Larger
Ga. pastor used tithes, donations to buy lingerie, leather goods

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

A Savannah pastor must spend 28 months in prison and pay his former church more than $178,000 after authorities say he stole tithes and church donations and put it in his personal account.

Corey Megill Brown, 47, was sentenced Friday, just months after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud that led authorities to the embezzlements that occurred between 2008 and 2014, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s Southern District said in a news release.

The pastor worked at the Second African Baptist Church and was a chaplain for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Brown deposited the stolen funds into a shadow bank account called “Romans 12 Ministries” and used the money to make purchases at lingerie and leather goods stores, authorities said.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation