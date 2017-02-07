Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 07, 2017

Patriots’ Martellus Bennett: Skipping White House visit after Super Bowl win

Comments

Related

View Larger
Patriots’ Martellus Bennett: Skipping White House visit after Super Bowl win
View Larger
Patriots’ Martellus Bennett: Skipping White House visit after Super Bowl win

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is not shy about giving his opinion on a variety of topics, including politics. When asked during an entertaining, hour-long interview if he would join a traditional visit to the White House if the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Bennett told the  Fort Worth Star-Telegeram that he’s focused on winning first, but most likely he would not attend.

When pressed for a reason why, Bennett said, “I don’t support the guy that’s in the House.”

It looks like Bennet intends to stick to those plans.

Bennett is indeed not going with his teammates to the White House.

“I haven’t thought about it. I am not going to go,” the New England Patriots tight end said after his team’s historic Super Bowl LI win. “I can elaborate later on in life; right now I am just trying to enjoy this … People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter.”

Bennet said he is “not really worried” about backlash from team owner Robert Kraft, who is friends with Trump. He said he and his teammates keep politics out of the locker room.

“You just don’t bring that to work,” he said. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”

Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady skipped a White House team visit with President Obama in 2015, after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. At the time Brady said he had a previously arranged “family commitment,” but there was speculation that Brady was upset at a Deflategate joke made by then-White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.

Brady’s friendly relationship with President Trump has been getting buzz lately, but Brady remains tight-lipped. He refused to discuss politics during Super Bowl week.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation