Posted: April 27, 2017

Patti LaBelle confronted by anti-fur protesters at book signing

Patti LaBelle confronted by anti-fur protesters at book signing

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis

Star 945 Blog

 

Patti LaBelle’s book signing Tuesday was crashed by anti-fur protesters, TMZ reports.

LaBelle was signing copies of her “Desserts LaBelle” book at a Barnes & Noble when protesters posing as fans asked for a group photo. When LaBelle obliged, they pulled out signs and began chanting, “Patti LaBelle has blood on her hands.”

LaBelle is known for having an extensive fur collection.

 


