Patti Labelle Joins the Cast of Greenleaf

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

The OWN Network recently announced that the legendary R&B Diva, actress, author, and entrepreneur Patti Labelle will be joining the cast of Greenleaf for the new season.

Ms. Patti Patti will be playing the role of an old friend of Mae’s.

