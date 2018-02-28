Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2018

Patti Labelle Joins the Cast of Greenleaf

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

The OWN Network recently announced that the legendary R&amp;B Diva, actress, author, and entrepreneur Patti Labelle will be joining the cast of Greenleaf for the new season.

Ms. Patti Patti will be playing the role of an old friend of Mae’s.

Read more on the new Greenleaf season: http://bit.ly/2GQJY5f

 

