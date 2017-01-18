PBS Documentary ‘John Lewis – Get In the Way’ to Premiere Feb. 10

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

If only someone could hold down Donald Trump and make him watch “John Lewis – Get In The Way,” a PBS film set to premiere during Black History Month as the first ever documentary on the civil rights legend.

Premiering Friday, Feb. 10, from 10:30-11:30 p.m., the doc is produced and directed by Kathleen Dowdey and traces Lewis’ journey from Alabama’s Black Belt to the corridors of power on Capitol Hill, including his influential presence on the front lines of the nation’s civil rights movement.

Following a film festival run and featuring never-before-seen interviews shot over 20 years, “John Lewis – Get In The Way” features Lewis telling his own stories.

Other key interviewees include civil rights activists Andrew Young, C.T. Vivian, Juanita Abernathy and Bernard Lafayette, as well as Lewis’ congressional colleagues Eleanor Holmes Norton, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Emanuel Cleaver and Amory Houghton.

“Atlanta and the state of Georgia have played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement,” said Georgia Public Broadcasting President and CEO Teya Ryan. “Through the years we’ve shared the stories of many of the movement’s greatest heroes with Georgia ties, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Andrew Young. We are thrilled to bring a film that so eloquently captures the legacy of John Lewis to a national audience through PBS.”