Posted: June 24, 2017

Police: Florida father flashing gun in front of child on Facebook Live arrested

Police: Florida father flashing gun in front of child on Facebook Live arrested
Police: Florida father flashing gun in front of child on Facebook Live arrested
Police: Florida father flashing gun in front of child on Facebook Live arrested

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The man seen on Facebook Live posing with a gun and what appears to be drugs in front of his child is now in jail, police said.

Jakeeco Milton, 25, was arrested Thursday for violation of probation.

ActionNewsJax first showed the Facebook Live video of Milton posing with a gun in front of his child on Wednesday.

Milton is behind bars after police say he violated his probation. It comes after he posted a Facebook Live video, in which he is seen with a gun and possibly drugs in front of his child.

Family members told ActionNewsJax they are happy Milton is locked up. Court records show he has felony convictions for resisting an officer and battery in a detention facility. He and the child’s mother have four children together and one on the way. Family members said the couple and the kids bounce around from motel to motel.

Both the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families are investigating the incident.


