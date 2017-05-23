An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead.

BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time.

"Our way of life will always prevail," Theresa May says as she condemns Manchester attack https://t.co/1DtiLrhoJm pic.twitter.com/oUHTrlNTTl — Bloomberg (@business) May 23, 2017

President Trump calls Manchester attack perpetrators "losers" https://t.co/lHeNhmMj4h pic.twitter.com/tEBev7U8Ch — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) May 23, 2017

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The Department of Homeland Security said there is “No information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues” in the U.S. and is “closely monitoring the situation.”

Hours after the explosion, at 3:00 a.m. local time in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Chef Constable Ian Hopkins with the Greater Manchester Police confirmed at a presser that 50 people were being treated at six hospitals in the area.

Hopkins said officers are coordinating investigative efforts with Greater Manchester police, as well as UK intelligence partners, intel agencies and local and national agencies.

“We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we have further information,” Hopkins said. “This is clearly a very concerning time for everyone. We are doing all that we can.”

People are asked to continue to avoid the area as the investigation continues.