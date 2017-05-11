Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 11, 2017

Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say

Comments

Related

View Larger
Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
View Larger
Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
View Larger
Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
View Larger
Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
View Larger
Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

A low dose of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, could help improve brain function and cognitive ability in aging people, at least it seemed to help older mice, a German team of scientists said, but the reverse was true in younger mice.

A new study in the journal “Nature Medicine” found a daily dose of cannabis extract, not only dramatically improved learning and memory performance in older mice, it significantly impaired the performance in younger mice.

The study concluded that “chronic, low-dose treatment with THC or cannabis extracts could be a potential strategy to slow down or even to reverse cognitive decline in the elderly.”

The “results reveal a profound, long-lasting improvement of cognitive performance resulting from a low dose of THC treatment in mature and old animals,” the study said.

Ultimately, the study could help find a treatment to stave off cognitive decline in the elderly.

“If we can rejuvenate the brain so that everybody gets five to 10 more years without needing extra care, then that is more than we could have imagined,” Andras Bilkei-Gorzo, the lead study researcher with the University of Bonn, told The Guardian.

Clinical trials on humans are planned for later this year, and scientists said the impaired performance impact of THC on younger mice deserves more research, too.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation