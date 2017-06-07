In addition to the large POWERBALL jackpot prize, players have the opportunity to win lower-tier prizes from $4 to $2 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations.

The POWERBALL jackpot has rolled 18 times since the April 5, 2017, drawing and has generated more than $27.8 million in contributions to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Jackpot prizes are paid in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days after the draw to receive the cash option of an estimated $235.4 million. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

As a reminder, players are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets at the time of purchase and keep them in a safe place. Players should also check their tickets carefully because even if they don’t win the jackpot, they can still win cash prizes of up $2 million.

Purchase your tickets at any of the more than 13,000 authorized Lottery retailers for your chance to become Florida’s newest multi-millionaire.

The Florida Lottery would like to remind all players to please play responsibly, as it only takes one ticket to win. As with all Lottery products, players must be 18 years of age or older to purchase POWERBALL tickets.