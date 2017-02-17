By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

President Donald Trump took a question from April Ryan, of the American Urban Radio Networks, during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

There, Ryan asked Trump about his upcoming executive order regarding historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in his promise to address various issues regarding urban development and black communities.

The president’s response left some people stunned. Trump asked Ryan if she wanted to set up the meeting between himself and the CBC.