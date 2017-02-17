Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 17, 2017

President Trump’s answer to journalist’s question about Congressional Black Caucus turns some heads

Comments

Related

View Larger
President Trump’s answer to journalist’s question about Congressional Black Caucus turns some heads
View Larger
President Trump’s answer to journalist’s question about Congressional Black Caucus turns some heads

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

WASHINGTON, D.C.-President Donald Trump took a question from April Ryan, of the American Urban Radio Networks, during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

There, Ryan asked Trump about his upcoming executive order regarding historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in his promise to address various issues regarding urban development and black communities.

The president’s response left some people stunned.

Trump asked Ryan if she wanted to set up the meeting between himself and the CBC.

 

“Are they friends of yours?” he inquired.

Ryan, who had earlier accused  Office of Public Liaison communications director Omarosa Manigult of intimidating her, addressed the exchange on Twitter.

“I am a journalist not a convener!” she wrote, thanking Trump for taking her question.

The CBC responded to Trump shortly after the exchange, linking to a letter they sent the president requesting a meeting.

 

“If you are serious about addressing issues in the African-American community, you would be wise to tap into the decades of expertise held by Members of our Caucus,” they wrote.

The letter was dated Jan. 19, approximately a month before Thursday’s exchange took place.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation