Posted: August 07, 2017

Pricey stilletto roller skates not for the faint of heart or pocket book

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

If walking in stilettos wasn’t hard enough, imagine trying to roller skate while wearing them.

Designer Yves Saint Laurent has rolled out a dangerously cool roller-skate stilettos.

These high fashion heels, which are really like Heelys for adults, are getting a hard pass from women on social media.

Some are diggin’ them, but mostly for its beauty and not their functionality.

 


