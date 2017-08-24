Prince “Sign O’ the Times” Coming to Showtime

By jojooneal95

Prince’s “Sign O’ the Times” concert film was released in theaters back in 1987, but never officially issued on DVD here in the United States.

It is now coming to Showtime!

The 84-minute long documentary film was directed by Prince. Look for its debut on Showtime Sept 16th.

