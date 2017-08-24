Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 24, 2017

Prince “Sign O’ the Times” Coming to Showtime

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Prince’s “Sign O’ the Times” concert film was released in theaters back in 1987, but never officially issued on DVD here in the United States.

It is now coming to Showtime!

The 84-minute long documentary film was directed by Prince. Look for its debut on Showtime Sept 16th.

Read more about it: http://bit.ly/2w1RtnH

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation