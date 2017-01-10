Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 10, 2017

Prince, the Purple One, Also Loved Gold

Comments

Related

View Larger
Prince, the Purple One, Also Loved Gold
View Larger
Prince, the Purple One, Also Loved Gold

Yes. I’m still trying to deal with the death of Prince last year. I just read a recent news article about his estate. it seems the Purple one actually loved “gold” and not the color gold, but gold bars! An inventory of his estate was released recently and although he didn’t have any stocks or bonds, Prince did own 67 ten ounce gold bars valued at over $800,000.

See what else is on this inventory list including the number of bank accounts he had and how much money was in each one. Take a look: http://www.complex.com/music/2017/01/prince-left-behind-67-gold-bars-worth-over-800000-dollars

 

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation