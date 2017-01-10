Sign in with your existing account
Prince, the Purple One, Also Loved Gold
Yes. I’m still trying to deal with the death of Prince last year. I just read a recent news article about his estate. it seems the Purple one actually loved “gold” and not the color gold, but gold bars! An inventory of his estate was released recently and although he didn’t have any stocks or bonds, Prince did own 67 ten ounce gold bars valued at over $800,000.
See what else is on this inventory list including the number of bank accounts he had and how much money was in each one. Take a look:
http://www.complex.com/music/2017/01/prince-left-behind-67-gold-bars-worth-over-800000-dollars
