Posted: June 20, 2017

Prodigy from Mobb Deep dead at 42

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Havoc and Prodigy of Mobb Deep attend S.O.B.'s on November 30, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Prodigy, one half of Mobb Deep, has died in Las Vegas.

His publicist says he was hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”

The publicist added … “the exact cause of death has not been determined.”

Prodigy was in Vegas over the weekend performing with the Art of Rap tour … with Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, Ice-T to name a few. Mobb Deep performed Saturday night.

Prodigy and his partner, Havoc, formed Mobb Deep in NYC in the early ’90s. Their biggest hits include “Quiet Storm” and “Shook Ones.”

He was 42.


