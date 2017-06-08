Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2017

Put a Little Kale on It With Lavell Crawford!

Put a Little Kale on It With Lavell Crawford!
Put a Little Kale on It With Lavell Crawford!
Put a Little Kale on It With Lavell Crawford!

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

Put a little Kale on it with Lavell Crawford every Tuesday and Friday on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Lavell Crawford cant eat all the food he wants anymore, but that dosent stop him from dreaming about his crazy list of foods he has a taste for!


