Posted: March 22, 2018

Queen Latifah’s Mother Has Died

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Dana Owens better known as the award wining rapper, singer, actress Queen Latifah, is mourning the death of her mother.

Rita Owens died yesterday after a long battle with heart failure.

We’re putting Queen Latifah’s family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers at Star 94.5.

Read more about her mother and their special relationship: https://bit.ly/2Gf0ZJH

 

 

