Posted: August 17, 2017

Queen Latifah to Receive Icon Award at Diddy’s 2017 Revolt Music Conference

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

queen latifah1

Queen Latifah will be honored at Diddy’s fourth annual Revolt music conference in October, where performers will include Lauryn Hill and 2 Chainz.

Revolt announced Wednesday that the conference will take place Oct. 12-15 in Miami. Latifah will receive the Icon Award for her accomplishments in music, film and TV. She has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy Award.

The four-day event will also feature panels and guest speakers. It will be held at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
