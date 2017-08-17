Sign in with your existing account
Queen Latifah to Receive Icon Award at Diddy’s 2017 Revolt Music Conference
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Queen Latifah will be honored at Diddy’s fourth annual Revolt music conference in October, where performers will include Lauryn
Hill and 2 Chainz.
Revolt announced Wednesday that the conference will take place Oct. 12-15 in Miami. Latifah will receive the Icon Award for
her accomplishments in music, film and TV. She has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy Award.
The four-day event will also feature panels and guest speakers. It will be held at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.
