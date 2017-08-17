By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Queen Latifah will be honored at Diddy’s fourth annual Revolt music conference in October, where performers will include Lauryn Hill and 2 Chainz.

Revolt announced Wednesday that the conference will take place Oct. 12-15 in Miami. Latifah will receive the Icon Award for her accomplishments in music, film and TV. She has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy Award.

The four-day event will also feature panels and guest speakers. It will be held at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.