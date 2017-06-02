Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 02, 2017

Rachel Lindsay: ABC Casts Racist Lee Garrett to Date First Black Bachelorette

Comments

Related

View Larger
Rachel Lindsay: ABC Casts Racist Lee Garrett to Date First Black Bachelorette
View Larger
Rachel Lindsay: ABC Casts Racist Lee Garrett to Date First Black Bachelorette
View Larger
Rachel Lindsay: ABC Casts Racist Lee Garrett to Date First Black Bachelorette
View Larger
Rachel Lindsay: ABC Casts Racist Lee Garrett to Date First Black Bachelorette
View Larger
Rachel Lindsay: ABC Casts Racist Lee Garrett to Date First Black Bachelorette

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

Rachel Lindsay is the first black Bachelorette, and sadly, ABC is using the race card to ignite controversy and draw ratings for her season.

HuffPost reports that among the men vying for Linday’s heart is 30-year-old Nashville singer Lee Garrett, a proud sexist, racist and vocal Trump supporter.

Twitter sleuths uncovered his disturbing Twitter profile, and at one time, Garrett tweeted a comparison between the NAACP and the KKK, saying that the only difference between the two groups was that “one has the sense of shame to cover their racist a** faces.”

“What’s the difference between the NAACP [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People] and the KKK [Ku Klux Klan]? Wait for it….. One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces,” he tweeted in 2015.

At another time, he tweeted about feminism, writing, “Guys…When is the last time YOU actually saw a pretty feminist?? There is a reason for this.”

He’s also openly Islamophobic: “I wholeheartedly support inhumane torture of terrorists…I don’t hate Muslims, I do hate Islam…The Orlando terrorist was a devout muslim and registered democrat.”

And of course he has compared the Black Lives Matter movement to terrorism: “Thousands sign petition to recognize #BlackLivesMatter as terrorist group after Dallas.”

Although Garrett’s Twitter account is private, screenshots taken by one user show messages that are said to be from as early as July 2015.

The only question now is whether or not ABC cast him specifically to cause “drama”?

YES!! Of course they did.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation