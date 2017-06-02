Rachel Lindsay is the first black Bachelorette, and sadly, ABC is using the race card to ignite controversy and draw ratings for her season.

HuffPost reports that among the men vying for Linday’s heart is 30-year-old Nashville singer Lee Garrett, a proud sexist, racist and vocal Trump supporter.

Twitter sleuths uncovered his disturbing Twitter profile, and at one time, Garrett tweeted a comparison between the NAACP and the KKK, saying that the only difference between the two groups was that “one has the sense of shame to cover their racist a** faces.”

“What’s the difference between the NAACP [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People] and the KKK [Ku Klux Klan]? Wait for it….. One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces,” he tweeted in 2015.

At another time, he tweeted about feminism, writing, “Guys…When is the last time YOU actually saw a pretty feminist?? There is a reason for this.”

He’s also openly Islamophobic: “I wholeheartedly support inhumane torture of terrorists…I don’t hate Muslims, I do hate Islam…The Orlando terrorist was a devout muslim and registered democrat.”

And of course he has compared the Black Lives Matter movement to terrorism: “Thousands sign petition to recognize #BlackLivesMatter as terrorist group after Dallas.”

Although Garrett’s Twitter account is private, screenshots taken by one user show messages that are said to be from as early as July 2015.

The only question now is whether or not ABC cast him specifically to cause “drama”?

YES!! Of course they did.