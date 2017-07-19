Rapper Kendrick Lamar Changes a Fan’s Life

By jojooneal95

I’m lovin’ the recent gesture made by rapper Kendrick Lamar. He gave a quadriplegic fan a wheelchair-accessible van to help her get around.

He also gave her an autographed jacket with a special note thanking her for always supporting him.

Awesome! Let’s all continue to encourage and lift each other up.

See what else was included on the note: http://bit.ly/2uIZfTO