Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: July 19, 2017

Rapper Kendrick Lamar Changes a Fan’s Life

Comments

Related

View Larger
Rapper Kendrick Lamar Changes a Fan’s Life

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

kendrick lamar

I’m lovin’ the recent gesture made by rapper Kendrick Lamar. He gave a quadriplegic fan a wheelchair-accessible van to help her get around.

He also gave her an autographed jacket with a special note thanking her for always supporting him.

Awesome! Let’s all continue to encourage and lift each other up.

See what else was included on the note: http://bit.ly/2uIZfTO

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation