Posted: July 06, 2017

‘RHOA’ THREATENS TO FIRE KENYA MOORE IF NEW HUSBAND WON’T APPEAR ON CAMERA

‘RHOA’ THREATENS TO FIRE KENYA MOORE IF NEW HUSBAND WON’T APPEAR ON CAMERA

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Kenya Moore’s job on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is reportedly in jeopardy over her new husband’s reluctance to appear on the show.

According to TMZ, producers have told the newly-married reality star that the only way she can keep her peach is for her relationship with hubby Marc Daly to be chronicled.

But, Daly is not trying to be on camera, according to TMZ, because he takes issue with the way “RHOA” portrays black men.

Via TMZ:

We’re told Kenya has argued the show hired her, not her husband. There’s no mention of him in her contract. What’s more, she told producers she’s waited 46 years for a loving relationship, which she now has, and doesn’t want to jeopardize it.

Our sources say her plea has fallen on deaf ears. We’re told producers have essentially given her an ultimatum — either get Marc on the show or she’ll be phased out.

There’s one other complication. We know Kenya wants to get pregnant and is undergoing IVF treatments, and stress decreases the likelihood of success. And she’s made it clear … she’s stressed out.

Kenya_Moore_husband_Marc_photos


