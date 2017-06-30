Now Playing
Posted: June 30, 2017

Road Rage Goes too Far

Road Rage Goes too Far
Road Rage Goes too Far
Road Rage Goes too Far

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

Its safe to say that we have all feel victim to road rage at one point in time. Whether its the car in front of you driving too slow, or the Toyota that just cut you off, all of these small offenses are just parts of what makes up road rage, but is it worth taking a persons life?

Well that is just what happened to Bianca Roberson, 18, who was shot and killed driving home from the mall Wednesday. Police said she merged into the same lane as a pickup truck, angering a driver. The driver then pulled out his gun and shot her in the head before fleeing down the highway.

Next time you are driving remember to breath and have patience, you never know the who’s or why’s in every situation.

 

 


