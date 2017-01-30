Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2017

SAG Award Winners

Congratulations to all the winners at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Hidden Figures, Denzel, Viola Davis, Orange is the new Black, and more. next up, The Academy Awards!

Several acceptance speeches last night turned to political platforms, as many actors spoke out against the Trump travel ban. Read more and celebrate with the winners:

 

 

http://bit.ly/2kjsruX

 

 

 


