Hurricane Irma

See The Latest Track and Forecast Updates

Posted: September 07, 2017

Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

This is the before picture.

Yesterday, actress Sanaa Lathan made a bold move and shaved off all that hair.

Find out more about the film role she’s preparing for, and take a look at how gorgeous she STILL is even with no hair!

Her bald is even more beautiful!

http://bit.ly/2f7Azet

 

 


