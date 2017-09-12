Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

Central Florida Remains Plagued With Power Outages

Posted: September 12, 2017

School closings due to Hurricane Irma

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

Brevard County: Closed through Wednesday.

Daytona State College: Closed through Wednesday.

Flagler County: Closed through Wednesday.

FSU: Classes resume next week.

Lake County: Closed through Wednesday.

Marion County: Closed through Wednesday.

Orange County: Schools closed Wednesday &amp; Thursday.

Osceola County: Closed through Wednesday.

Polk County: Closed until Monday.

Seminole County: Closed through Wednesday.

Seminole State College of Florida: Closed through Wednesday.

Sumter County: Closed through Wednesday.

University of Central Florida: Closed until Monday.

Volusia County: Closed through Wednesday.

 


