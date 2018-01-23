Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2018

3 Sentenced in Stomping That Caused Pregnant Teen to Miscarry Brother’s Baby

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Remember this sad and sick story? I’m still trying to wrap my brain around this one.

So this girl was pregnant with her brother’s child? And they stomped on her stomach purposely trying to make her miscarry? Did I get that right?

Now it’s time to find out their sentences:

http://www.star945.com/news/national/sentenced-stomping-that-caused-pregnant-teen-miscarry-brother-child/yJ3wBmNSmbf4jX723ZwbQP/

 

 

