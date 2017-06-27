Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 27, 2017

Serena Poses Nude For Vanity Fair

Comments

Related

View Larger
Serena Poses Nude For Vanity Fair
View Larger
Serena Poses Nude For Vanity Fair
View Larger
Serena Poses Nude For Vanity Fair
View Larger
Serena Poses Nude For Vanity Fair

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Serena Williams posed nude for some pregnancy photos with Vanity Fair recently. The tennis superstar and mommy-to-be bared her baby bump for the cover of the magazine.

Congratulating her and fiance’ Alexis Ohanian co-founder of Reddit! Here’s praying a happy, healthy little bundle of joy for them.

See Serena’s Vanity Fair pics here: https://boston25.com/2se0GbV

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation