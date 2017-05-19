Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 19, 2017

Serena Williams Ask for a Discount

Comments

Related

View Larger
Serena Williams Ask for a Discount
View Larger
Serena Williams Ask for a Discount
View Larger
Serena Williams Ask for a Discount

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

During her latest trip to luxury shoe company Gianvito Rossi, Serena Williams found herself the victim of racial comments by store manager Grace  Mazzilli, all due to the fact that Serena’s staff asked for a discount on her expensive purchase.

This was not Grace Mazzilli’s first time being accused of displaying racial discrimination towards customers/employees of the shoe company. All while a lawsuit is being filed against her, the main concern everyone seems to have is why is a world famous athlete asking for a discount?

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation