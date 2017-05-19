Serena Williams Ask for a Discount

During her latest trip to luxury shoe company Gianvito Rossi, Serena Williams found herself the victim of racial comments by store manager Grace Mazzilli, all due to the fact that Serena’s staff asked for a discount on her expensive purchase.

This was not Grace Mazzilli’s first time being accused of displaying racial discrimination towards customers/employees of the shoe company. All while a lawsuit is being filed against her, the main concern everyone seems to have is why is a world famous athlete asking for a discount?