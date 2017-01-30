Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2017

Serena Williams Breaks Record With Australian Open Win

Serena Williams Breaks Record With Australian Open Win
Serena Williams Breaks Record With Australian Open Win

http://es.pn/2k35lGh

Congratulations to Serena Williams! She won her 23rd major title breaking the record she had shared with Steffi Graff.

She beat her sister Venus in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Congratulations Serena!

Take a look at the history-making moment:

http://es.pn/2k35lGh

 

 


