Posted: November 17, 2017

Serena Williams Is Married

Comments

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans last night.  According to Britain’s  “Daily Mail” tabloid, they had a  “Beauty and the Beast”-themed wedding.

No official photos have been released, but the  “Mail” has  pictures of celebrities arriving for the ceremony . . . including Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony.

New Edition members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant were there, too, supposedly to perform.  There’s no word why Bobby Brown wasn’t there.

Serena and Alexis got together in 2015, and got engaged last December.  She’s 36, he’s 34.  Serena gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1st.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
