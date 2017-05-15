Now Playing
Posted: May 15, 2017

Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump at Disney Here in Orlando

Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump at Disney Here in Orlando
Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump at Disney Here in Orlando
Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump at Disney Here in Orlando

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Mommy-to-be and tennis superstar Serena Williams made a visit to Orlando last week and posted Instagram pictures from Disney’s newest attraction “Pandora-The World of Avatar” at Animal Kingdom.

 

Take a look at her baby bump: http://bit.ly/2qjLUOQ

Congratulations Serena!


