Posted: September 01, 2017
Serena Williams welcomes baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Serena Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their first child, reports say.
A source close to Williams confirmed the two welcomed a baby girl Friday.
Reports emerged earlier Friday that the tennis superstar was in labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
WPEC reported that she checked into the hospital Wednesday and labor was induced Thursday night.
Beyonce was one of the first to congratulate Williams, posting a message to her on Instagram.
Last month, Williams had a baby shower. More than 70 of her friends — incliudeing sister Venus Williams, singers Kelly Rowland
and Ciara and actresses Eva Longoria and LaLa Anthony were in attendance.
