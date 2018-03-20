Now Playing
Posted: March 20, 2018

Severe Weather for Central Florida

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for most of Central Florida until 7pm Tuesday evening. Severe thunderstorms and high winds are expected in some areas.

Central Floridians are being advised to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

Read more severe weather news: http://at.wftv.com/2GQz693

 

 

