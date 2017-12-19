Now Playing
Posted: December 19, 2017

Is Sexual Harassment a Laughing Matter?

By Jasmine E Hankins

Star 945 Blog

Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Lavell Crawford disused the sexual harassment scandal dealing with Terry Crews. Due to the fact that Crews stands at a tall 6’3, and weighs  245lbs, many people found it hard to believe that anyone would even think image001 about approaching him in an inappropriate manner.

However, Terry Crews shared his sexual assault story on a Good Morning America interview (below) and talk show host Wendy Williams, had her opinion on the actor sharing his story, and her statement rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Please see the interview below.

Wendy Williams – Terry Crews


