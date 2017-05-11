Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2017

Simone Biles claps back, says ‘Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals’ on ‘DWTS’

Simone Biles claps back, says ‘Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals’ on ‘DWTS’

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis

Star 945 Blog

 

Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles blessed the world with the greatest clap back ever recorded.

Following a stunning trio performance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Biles was treated to a mix of criticism and praise from the judges.

Host Tom Bergeron then decided to question Biles as to why she didn’t smile at the moments she received compliments.

Biles’ face contorted ever so slightly when she finally said, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

It was too much. Some Twitter users couldn’t keep it together:

Even Bergeron had re-examine himself:

You can watch a video of the exchange, from Inside Edition, below at the 0:31 mark:

And for the record, Simone smiles a lot.

 


