Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles blessed the world with the greatest clap back ever recorded.

Following a stunning trio performance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Biles was treated to a mix of criticism and praise from the judges.

Host Tom Bergeron then decided to question Biles as to why she didn’t smile at the moments she received compliments.

Biles’ face contorted ever so slightly when she finally said, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

It was too much. Some Twitter users couldn’t keep it together:

My response to @Simone_Biles amazing clapback " Smiling doesn't win you Gold medals" #blackgirlmagic at it finest pic.twitter.com/U8aYO6zZp1 — Melanie321 (@Mellie4Justice) May 9, 2017

Smiling doesn't win you gold medals: my new life mantra #DWTS — Holly (@hollyhub) May 9, 2017

Simone gettin fed up of these judges. She about to do her next dance with her gold medals on. #DWTS — Alex Louissaint (@A_Lo_Stay_Lo) May 9, 2017

Even Bergeron had re-examine himself:

Loved @Simone_Biles crisp response to my clumsy question. Curious how she felt about judges comments, I unwittingly added to the smile pile. — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 9, 2017

You can watch a video of the exchange, from Inside Edition, below at the 0:31 mark:

And for the record, Simone smiles a lot.