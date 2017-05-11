Sign in with your existing account
Simone Biles claps back, says ‘Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals’ on ‘DWTS’
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles blessed the world with the greatest clap back ever recorded.
Following a stunning trio performance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Biles was treated to a mix of criticism and praise from the judges.
Host Tom Bergeron then decided to question Biles as to why she didn’t smile at the moments she received compliments.
Biles’ face contorted ever so slightly when she finally said, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”
It was too much. Some Twitter users couldn’t keep it together:
Even Bergeron had re-examine himself:
You can watch a video of the exchange, from Inside Edition, below at the 0:31 mark:
And for the record, Simone smiles a lot.
