Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 24, 2017

Simone Biles, Mr. T to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24

Comments

Related

View Larger
Simone Biles, Mr. T to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24
View Larger
Simone Biles, Mr. T to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and actor Mr. T will be among the celebs competing for the Mirrorball trophy on the upcoming 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC confirmed to ET.

“Production has been trying to get Mr. T to do the show for years!” a source close to production tells the outlet. “He will be a great contestant this season.”

The 64-year-old mohawked actor, whose real name is Laurence Tureaud, last appeared on TV in 2014 in the movie, “WrestleMania XXX.”

Following the Rio Olympics in August, Biles was rumored to be among the contestants competing for Season 23 last fall, but her publicity schedule prevented her from joining the show.

“With the tour going on, the fall will be very, very hard to attend, so I can’t do that one. I’m hoping for the spring one if they would allow me to do that — that would be awesome,” Biles said at the time.

The new season of “DWTS” premieres March 20 on ABC.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation