By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and actor Mr. T will be among the celebs competing for the Mirrorball trophy on the upcoming 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC confirmed to ET.

“Production has been trying to get Mr. T to do the show for years!” a source close to production tells the outlet. “He will be a great contestant this season.”

The 64-year-old mohawked actor, whose real name is Laurence Tureaud, last appeared on TV in 2014 in the movie, “WrestleMania XXX.”

Following the Rio Olympics in August, Biles was rumored to be among the contestants competing for Season 23 last fall, but her publicity schedule prevented her from joining the show.

“With the tour going on, the fall will be very, very hard to attend, so I can’t do that one. I’m hoping for the spring one if they would allow me to do that — that would be awesome,” Biles said at the time.

The new season of “DWTS” premieres March 20 on ABC.