SIMONE BILES WANTS YOU TO MEET HER FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL BOYFRIEND!

If you ever found yourself wondering how come you never see Olympic champion Simone Biles with her very own boyfriend, there was a reason for that. She didn’t have one. Ever. At least officially!

Well, now that apparently problem is history ’cause the lil’ lady has found her dude and his name is Stacey Irvin.

It was Sunday that Ms. Biles shared a loving snap as she embraced fellow gymnast Ervin, 23, on a balcony.

“Always smiling with you,” Biles, 20, wrote on Instagram, tagging Ervin in the shot.

Ervin also headed to social media as well to show his affection for his new girlfriend’s induction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

“Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame!” Ervin wrote. “I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”

It’s unclear at this point how long Biles and Ervin have been an item, both posted photos together at a Bryson Tiller concert earlier this month.

Biles, who was linked to Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory Mariano during the Rio Games last year, clarified her lifelong single status in April.

“I have never had a boyfriend in my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date.”