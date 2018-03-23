Now Playing
Posted: March 23, 2018

B.E.D. Singer Jacquees Arrested By Miami Police

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

It was a seatbelt traffic stop gone wrong. Singer Jacquees was arrested in Miami, charged with failure to obey an officer and disorderly conduct.

There’s video of ‘Quees getting man handled by Miami police while in handcuffs: https://bit.ly/2ufqiqs

 

 

