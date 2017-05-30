Snoop Dogg Making a Gospel Album?

There are talks that long time West coast rapper, Snoop Dogg may release a gospel album in the near future. In a recent interview with Beats 1, Snoop said “It’s always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.”

To Read More about the story and see an video clip of Snoop Dogg singing Kirk Franklin’s classic song “Silver & Gold”, Click Here