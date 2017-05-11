Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2017

A Special Throwback Thursday with John Legend!

A Special Throwback Thursday with John Legend!
A Special Throwback Thursday with John Legend!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Check out John Legend with Jojo in the STAR studios back in 2006! You can click the arrow on the picture to see  Eric “Hollywood” Davis with John Legend too!

 

John Legend will be performing live this Saturday and you can win tickets! Listen on 5/11 & 5/12 at 12:05pm and 6:05pm for your chance to see John Legend at Coachman Park in Clearwater on Saturday, May 13th!

Call the STAR 94.5 Hotline at 844-945-2945 when you hear the cue, be caller number 9 and you could win tickets to the show!


