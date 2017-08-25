Now Playing
Posted: August 25, 2017

Stacey Dash Calls Maxine Waters a ‘Media Buffoon’; Twitter Responds with Clown Emoji

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Stacy Dash Maxine Waters

Stacey Dash came out of the woodwork Thursday night to come for Auntie Maxine, calling her a “corrupt media buffoon” attempting to stretch her “15 minutes” of fame.

The actress retweeted a BET article celebrating the speech Congressman Maxine Waters gave during the network’s “Black Girls Rock” event.

“Maxine Waters’s powerful speech teaches women everywhere to not allow the haters to bring you down!,” BET posted on Twitter.

The “Clueless” alum, 50, retweeted and wrote: “This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes.”

The gag is… Waters already addressed critics like Dash and all “right-wing, ultra-conservative, alt-right haters” while accepting her Social Humanitarian Award during the Black Girls Rock ceremony.

“I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you think you are. If you come for me, I’m coming for you.” Waters said to wild applause. “Whether it’s the president of the United States of America or any of his cabinet, we will say to them, ‘We will resist you, we will not allow you to damage this country in the way that you’re doing, we will not allow you to take us backwards. Not only will we resist you, we will impeach you, Mr. President.’

Below, just a taste of Twitter's reaction to Dash's tweet:


