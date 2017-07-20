STAR 94.5 Visits The Jones High School Marching Tigers!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Earlier this week, JoJo had the opportunity to visit the Marching Tigers of Jones High School during their band camp! We had a great time after dropping off water, snacks, and sweat towels to help the kids this week. Jojo even showed the band some of her majorette moves! LOL!

The students were so nice, and inviting! It was a plus to see them using their summer to do something positive as well! Any Jones High Alumni out there?! Represent!