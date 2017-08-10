State Suspends Day Care Where Boy Died When Left in Hot Van

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

The state has suspended operations for both locations of Little Miracles Day Care Center after 3-year old Myles Hill was left in a hot van for 11 hours on Monday.

The driver has been fired and charges against that person are pending.

The day care owner and her legal counsel held a press conference yesterday where she tearfully apologized to the boy’s family.

Read more on this heartbreaking tragedy: http://bit.ly/2vPSEaJ